End of roadworks means buses can serve Anglia Square again

14 May, 2019 - 17:12
Roadworks mean buses are not stopping at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Buses are once again able to serve Norwich's Anglia Square, after the completion of roadworks.

UK Power Networks had to dig up part of Magdalen Street to make repairs to a mains cable.

It meant buses were not able to use the street on Monday and much of Tuesday, with work still going on.

First and Konectbus had both tweeted that their bus services have been affected.

However, First Buses tweeted at just after 4pm that the road was now clear and Konectbus confirmed they would be serving bus stops at Anglia Square.

