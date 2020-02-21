Search

Trains cancelled and road closed for engineering works

PUBLISHED: 09:17 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 21 February 2020

Tennyson Avenue level crossing in King's Lynn is closed for engineerng works this weekend Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Trains will be replaced by buses this weekend, while a busy road will also be closed because of engineering works.

The Tennyson Avenue crossing, near King's Lynn railway station, will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians on Saturday and Sunday.

Work is being carried out as part of a project to build new sidings at the station, to accommodate longer trains to and from Lynn.

Great Northern train services between King's Lynn and Ely will be replaced by buses over the weekend.

A letter to people living around the site from Network Rail says contractors will be using engineering trains to deliver materials to the site.

"In the interest of safety, the engine will remain on for the duration of this work," it says. "We may also sound the train horn to let our workers know the train is about to move, so they can position themselves safely.

"A tamper train will also be passing through the work site. The nature of these works means that some disturbance is unavoidable, but every effort is made by our team to minimise any unnecessary noise."

