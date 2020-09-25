Search

Buses forced to divert due to heavy rain and flooding

PUBLISHED: 16:21 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 25 September 2020

Flooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick Hillocks

Flooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick Hillocks

A number of Konectbus services have been delayed or diverted due to heavy rain and flooding.

Flooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick HillocksFlooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick Hillocks

Routes 8, 11A and 14 between Norwich and Toftwood have been unable to serve customers at Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove due to bad flooding in the area.

Buses are being forced to divert around the flooding before heading back to a normal route.

The flooding comes as Norfolk was issued with a double weather warning for 70mph winds and heavy rain.

On Twitter, Konectbus said: “Route 8, 11A and 14 - We are unable to serve Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove in Toftwood due to flooding.

Flooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick HillocksFlooding on the junction of Lavender Grove and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood. Picture: Mick Hillocks

“Buses will divert via Stone Road, Shipdham Road and Chapel Lane back to normal route at George Elliott Way.”

Norfolk Highways have been informed of the flooding.

