Search

Advanced search

Bus route closures set to cause disruption

PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:10 15 November 2018

A Konectbus. Picture: IAN BURT

A Konectbus. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2009

Buses face disruption as roadworks close two major roads in Wymondham and Hethersett.

The works will affect the section of road between the roundabout at Norwich Road to just west of the pedestrian crossing on Tuttles Lane.

Buses will not stop on Folly Road, Hewitts Lane or Sheffield Road and all Green Line First buses will serve Wymondham via Norwich Road.

Buses in Hethersett will also be affected, as road works close Back Lane for five days from Monday.

The number 9 Konnect bus will be diverted in both directions along the B1172, then via Colney Lane and Burnthouse Lane back to Little Melton.

The number 13 Konnect bus will be diverted after its Queens Head stop, running straight through to Thickthorn.

Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Local Guide