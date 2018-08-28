Bus route closures set to cause disruption

A Konectbus. Picture: IAN BURT Archant © 2009

Buses face disruption as roadworks close two major roads in Wymondham and Hethersett.

The works will affect the section of road between the roundabout at Norwich Road to just west of the pedestrian crossing on Tuttles Lane.

Buses will not stop on Folly Road, Hewitts Lane or Sheffield Road and all Green Line First buses will serve Wymondham via Norwich Road.

Buses in Hethersett will also be affected, as road works close Back Lane for five days from Monday.

The number 9 Konnect bus will be diverted in both directions along the B1172, then via Colney Lane and Burnthouse Lane back to Little Melton.

The number 13 Konnect bus will be diverted after its Queens Head stop, running straight through to Thickthorn.