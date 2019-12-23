Passengers confused as services removed from screens

Passengers waiting for buses on St Stephens Street in Norwich have been affected by services missing from electronic information screens. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Archant

Bus passengers were left confused as three services failed to appear on electronic information screens in Norwich city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passengers waiting for buses on St Stephens Street in Norwich have been affected by services missing from electronic information screens. Picture: Brittany Woodman. Passengers waiting for buses on St Stephens Street in Norwich have been affected by services missing from electronic information screens. Picture: Brittany Woodman.

The Konect services 3 and 4 were removed from the screens at Stand BR in St Stephens Street on the morning of Monday, December 23.

BorderBus' 146 service also failed to appear on information boards at Stand BQ.

You may also want to watch:

Both operators were quick to reassure passengers that all services were still running despite their absences from the electronic screens.

BorderBus tweeted: "It appears that 146 buses are still not appearing on the signs at St Stephens BQ. Norfolk County Council are aware of the problem and we await a fix.

"Don't panic, all 146 buses are running as normal."

Konect tweeted: "We have been informed that services 3 & 4 have been removed from the electronic screens on stand BR on St Stephens. We are still using stand BR, please refer to the printed timetable in the stand. Apologies."