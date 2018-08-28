Emergency works on hazardous carriageway manhole
PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 January 2019
Archant
Emergency roadworks are being carried out on a dangerous damaged joint box and manhole on a town carriageway.
BT are expected to carry out the works on Bury Road in Thetford, by the junction with Star Lane, until January 21.
A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “BT applied for a permit to carry out emergency repairs to a damaged telecommunications joint box/manhole on the carriageway which was causing a hazard to vehicles.”
Bury Road, which is part of the A134, is the route between the A11 and Bury St Edmunds.