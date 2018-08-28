Emergency works on hazardous carriageway manhole

Emergency works are being carried out at the junction of Bury Road and Star Lane in Thetford. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Emergency roadworks are being carried out on a dangerous damaged joint box and manhole on a town carriageway.

BT are expected to carry out the works on Bury Road in Thetford, by the junction with Star Lane, until January 21.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “BT applied for a permit to carry out emergency repairs to a damaged telecommunications joint box/manhole on the carriageway which was causing a hazard to vehicles.”

Bury Road, which is part of the A134, is the route between the A11 and Bury St Edmunds.