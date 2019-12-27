Warning of delays during 'burst water main' repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as emergency repair work continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as Essex and Suffolk Water repair a burst water main on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft.

The emergency work, which started on Christmas Day, is continuing until next Thursday, January 2.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the repair works are carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place close to 102 Cotmer Road as the emergency repairs are carried out.

With traffic restrictions on Cotmer Road, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene.

It states: "Repair burst main in footway" along with other associated works.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.