Low water pressure for villages after main bursts

PUBLISHED: 07:48 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 20 May 2020

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A burst water main has left people in a number of Norfolk villages facing disruption to their water supply - and the prospect of a major road needing to be closed again.

The A146 Norwich Road was closed between the Ashby St Mary turn off and Ashby Road for four days earlier this month, while a burst water pipe was fixed.

But the water main has burst again, with reports of water across the A146.

Anglian Water has apologised that some customers in the area around Loddon, Bergh Apton, Claxton, Chedgrave, Mundham, Sisland and Thurton may have low water pressure or no water at all.

They said that the burst water main had been identified and efforts were being made to get it fixed, with a hope that supplies would be restored by midday today (Wednesday, May 20).

