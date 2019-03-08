Road closed for repair work to burst water main

Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out work on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A road has been closed as work is carried out to repair a burst water main.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as the works are continuing on a busy road.

The warning comes as work is under way on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out from 10am today (October 16) until October 18, a road closure is in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out at 6 Commodore Road as work to "repair burst main in carriageway" along with other associated works is conducted.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.