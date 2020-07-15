Search

Advanced search

‘Heavy delays likely’ as burst water main closes village road

PUBLISHED: 16:29 15 July 2020

Dereham Road in Mattishall. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham Road in Mattishall. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Vehicles travelling through a village in mid Norfolk have been forced to divert their routes after a water main burst.

The burst main, on Dereham Road in Mattishall, has led to the closure of the main road through the village.

Anglian Water was made aware of the burst main on Wednesday, July 15, and has put a diversion in place for traffic.

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst pipe on Dereham Road, in Mattishall. The water supply to local area is not affected.

“A road closure and diversion route are currently in place for the safety of our staff and local road users due to damage to the road surface. Our teams are working as quickly as possible to return things back to normal.

You may also want to watch:

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank local road users for their patience while we complete these vital repairs.”

Due to the burst main, Konectbus has diverted its number 4 service between Dereham and Norwich.

They have split the route into two sections – Swanton Morley to Dereham and Dereham to Norwich, and through connections across Dereham are temporarily suspended.

In a post on Twitter, the bus company said: “Due to a burst water main in Mattishall we are unable to serve most of the village.

“Buses are on a lengthy diversion via Burgh Lane and North Tuddenham. We are currently only picking up and dropping off in the front of Burgh Lane. Heavy delays likely.”

- Keep up to date on our live traffic map

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Godfrey only focused on ending City’s losing streak as transfer speculation continues

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey competes with Christian Pulisic during City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea Picture: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in the stomach

The Magpas air ambulance went to the aid of a woman who was kicked in the stomach by a horse in Brancaster. Picture: Chris Bishop

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY