‘Heavy delays likely’ as burst water main closes village road

Vehicles travelling through a village in mid Norfolk have been forced to divert their routes after a water main burst.

Service 4 - Due to heavy delays caused by this we have had to split this route in two section:



Swanton Morley-Dereham

Dereham-Norwich



Unfortunately through connections accross Dereham are temporarily suspended. https://t.co/EGBIuD1nHh — Konectbus (@konectbuses) July 15, 2020

The burst main, on Dereham Road in Mattishall, has led to the closure of the main road through the village.

Anglian Water was made aware of the burst main on Wednesday, July 15, and has put a diversion in place for traffic.

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst pipe on Dereham Road, in Mattishall. The water supply to local area is not affected.

“A road closure and diversion route are currently in place for the safety of our staff and local road users due to damage to the road surface. Our teams are working as quickly as possible to return things back to normal.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank local road users for their patience while we complete these vital repairs.”

Due to the burst main, Konectbus has diverted its number 4 service between Dereham and Norwich.

They have split the route into two sections – Swanton Morley to Dereham and Dereham to Norwich, and through connections across Dereham are temporarily suspended.

In a post on Twitter, the bus company said: “Due to a burst water main in Mattishall we are unable to serve most of the village.

“Buses are on a lengthy diversion via Burgh Lane and North Tuddenham. We are currently only picking up and dropping off in the front of Burgh Lane. Heavy delays likely.”

