Building of new roundabout to ease traffic in busy coastal town postponed until next year

PUBLISHED: 15:59 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 13 February 2019

The construction of a proposed roundabout on Beach Road in Wells has been postponed. Picture: Google

The construction of a proposed roundabout on Beach Road in Wells has been postponed. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to build a new roundabout to ease traffic congestion in a busy seaside town have been postponed until next year.

Wells mayor Mike Gates has spoken about the construction of the Beach Road roundabout being postponed. Picture: SubmittedWells mayor Mike Gates has spoken about the construction of the Beach Road roundabout being postponed. Picture: Submitted

Work was expected to begin in the coming weeks on the roundabout on Beach Road, Wells.

Discussions have taken place over the past year and it is hoped the roundabout will improve traffic flow, particularly in the busy summer months.

However the building has been postponed until next year after worries were raised by local businesses over access while the work is carried out, particularly over how caravans are going to get through.

At a meeting on Monday, February 4, Wells Town Council accepted the plan of action put forward by the Highways Authority and stakeholders, with a guarantee that the work is started in January 2020 but expressed concerns over the delay of the roundabout project.

After the meeting, mayor of Wells Mike Gates said: “We were hoping for it to be built around this time.

“There have been discussions and some were a bit concerned that they didn’t have enough time to plan for the works.

“It was all geared up for this year but we won’t have it until next year.

“There was an issue about trying to get caravans down that road.

“The concern is that we have done our bit and got told at the last minute that it’s not going to happen this year, it’s a bit disappointing.”

Wells Town Council has contributed towards the construction of the new roundabout through partnership funding.

It is hoped that the plans will make traffic smoother in an area which often becomes congested, particularly when cars are entering and exiting beach car parks in the summer months.”

Mr Gates added: “What the town council is hoping for is that it will improve the traffic flow around the Beach Road junction.

“There can be big queues getting off the beach in summer, it will make it smoother.”

It is now hoped that the work will begin by January next year.

What do you think of the plans? Email daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk

