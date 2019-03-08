Photo shows shocking state of tyre after driver's A47 blow out

Police were called to remove a broken down vehicle from the A47 Mulbarton and discovered the illegal tyres. Photo: South Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk Police have shared an image showing the shocking state of one Norfolk driver's tyres after a blow out on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to remove a broken down vehicle from the A47 Mulbarton and discovered the illegal tyres. Photo: South Norfolk Police Police were called to remove a broken down vehicle from the A47 Mulbarton and discovered the illegal tyres. Photo: South Norfolk Police

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to the A47 near Mulbarton on Sunday evening to deal with a broken down vehicle, caused by a tyre blow out.

On further inspection police discovered the tyres had no visible tread remaining, an offence punishable by a £10,000 fine and loss of licence.

PC Jason Selvarajah, South Norfolk Police, tweeted: "PC Stu Barnard Beat Manager for Costessey called to deal with a broken down vehicle on the A47 Multbarton Vehicle had stopped due to suffering a blow out. Traffic offence report submitted after tyres were examined and found to be defective."