Photo shows shocking state of tyre after driver's A47 blow out

PUBLISHED: 18:56 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 19 May 2019

Police were called to remove a broken down vehicle from the A47 Mulbarton and discovered the illegal tyres. Photo: South Norfolk Police

Archant

Norfolk Police have shared an image showing the shocking state of one Norfolk driver's tyres after a blow out on the A47.

Officers were called to the A47 near Mulbarton on Sunday evening to deal with a broken down vehicle, caused by a tyre blow out.

On further inspection police discovered the tyres had no visible tread remaining, an offence punishable by a £10,000 fine and loss of licence.

PC Jason Selvarajah, South Norfolk Police, tweeted: "PC Stu Barnard Beat Manager for Costessey called to deal with a broken down vehicle on the A47 Multbarton Vehicle had stopped due to suffering a blow out. Traffic offence report submitted after tyres were examined and found to be defective."

