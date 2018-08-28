Search

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 07:38 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:50 13 November 2018

A lorry broken down on the A11 is causing delays for motorists this morning (November 13).

The vehicle is stalled on the road between Wymondham and the Station Road/NFU junction.

Police have blocked the inside lane of the road, which is causing delays of up to ten minutes.

The A47 between Dereham and Norwich has also been experiencing slower traffic this morning, with motorists being delayed up to 15 minutes.

