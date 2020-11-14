Search

Advanced search

‘A shambles’ - ‘Confused’ Broads boaters demand clarity over lockdown guidance

PUBLISHED: 17:30 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 14 November 2020

Hire boats moored at the Acle Bridge Inn as holidaymakers explore the Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hire boats moored at the Acle Bridge Inn as holidaymakers explore the Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Boaters who use the Norfolk Broads have called the second lockdown a “shambles” as they remain “completely confused” about which activities can and can’t go ahead.

Paul Rice, chairman of the Broads Society, said a lack of clarity over the use of private motor boats was causing “havoc” on Norfolk’s waterways.

“I went down to check Potter Heigham water levels this morning and there were plenty of motor boats out. Rangers probably won’t be approaching them because nobody knows if it’s actually banned”, he said.

In a statement posted to their website on November 10, the Broads Authority (BA) said it had “repeatedly sought guidance from the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)” about how coronavirus restrictions apply to private boat owners - but that the department had not been forthcoming.

The statement said DEFRA had been clear that “exercise”, such as sailing, kayaking and paddle-boarding, can now go ahead providing social distancing is maintained.

Paul Rice (left) and George Elliot, of the Broads Society, said confusion over lockdown rules was causing havoc. Mr Elliot said the government needed to hurry up and issue Paul Rice (left) and George Elliot, of the Broads Society, said confusion over lockdown rules was causing havoc. Mr Elliot said the government needed to hurry up and issue "clear guidance" as they did in the last national lockdown. Photo: Laura Elliot, Broads Safety and Rescue

It had also been clear that boat owners could contract buisnesses to carry out maintainance on their behalf.

But the Broads Authority said “no specific advice has been provided regarding the use of private motor boat”.

You may also want to watch:

The statement on their website continued: “Our employees are doing their best to understand government guidance, but we will push for further clarity where there is ambiguity.”

Paddle boarding has been allowed to continue as one of the forms of water-related 'exercise' permitted by DEFRA. Photo: SubmittedPaddle boarding has been allowed to continue as one of the forms of water-related 'exercise' permitted by DEFRA. Photo: Submitted

In response, DEFRA said: “Across all sectors, it is the responsibility of individuals and organisations to digest and interpret the regulations to ensure they are acting within these.

“Non-essential travel is not permitted anywhere in England at this time, including on waterways.”

George Elliot, who runs Ludham Bridge Boat Yard, said the government’s stance “wasn’t fair” on boat yard owners or the Broads Authority, who are receiving a lot of abuse from “completely confused” boat owners.

“I’m really worried about it. The whole thing seems a shambles”, he said.

“I went out on Wednesday and there were about five motor boats just driving around on the Broads.

“I didn’t approach them, but I didn’t know whether to report them either.

“The government should have had clear guidance on this set out from day one.”

Mr Rice said: “The Broads Society fully supports the Broads Authority in demanding clarity from government on this before someone gets in trouble, or even worse - hurt.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Garden centre opens farm shop to attract customers after taking £1m hit

Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm shop. Amanda Levett, Indoor Living Manager. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

City shop ordered to spend thousands redoing front after breaking planning rules

New phone shop, Zamcall, in Brigg Street, Norwich, which has been ordered to change its shopfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paypoint breakdown resolved after customers left without access to gas and electricity

Businesses and people in Norwich and elsewhere across Norfolk have been affected by a nationwide Paypoint outage. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

MATCHDAY RECAP: King’s Lynn Town go down at Sutton United

King's Lynn Town have a tough test at Sutton United Picture: Chris Lakey

Buendia wears his heart on his sleeve in bid for perfection

Emi Buendia is adored at Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd