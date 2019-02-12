Village road set to close for one week

Briston Road in Melton Constable will shut for one week. Picture: Google Archant

A road in a north Norfolk village is set to shut for one week for essential works.

Briston Road in Melton Constable, between Fakenham and Cromer, will close for replacement of the old gullies along the length of the road from just past the Marriott way junction to the Burgh Beck Road junction, as well as for some carriageway patching works.

Work is due to start on or shortly after Monday, February 18 and a full road closure will be in place for the following week.

Access to properties and businesses which are within the road closure and the on road parking to the properties on Briston Road will be maintained during all of the works.

Norfolk County Council has apologised for any inconvenience it may cause.

The total work will cost £10,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.