Search

Advanced search

Village road set to close for one week

PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 15 February 2019

Briston Road in Melton Constable will shut for one week. Picture: Google

Briston Road in Melton Constable will shut for one week. Picture: Google

Archant

A road in a north Norfolk village is set to shut for one week for essential works.

Briston Road in Melton Constable, between Fakenham and Cromer, will close for replacement of the old gullies along the length of the road from just past the Marriott way junction to the Burgh Beck Road junction, as well as for some carriageway patching works.

Work is due to start on or shortly after Monday, February 18 and a full road closure will be in place for the following week.

Access to properties and businesses which are within the road closure and the on road parking to the properties on Briston Road will be maintained during all of the works.

Norfolk County Council has apologised for any inconvenience it may cause.

The total work will cost £10,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Jail for inmate who had improvised weapons in his cell at HMP Norwich

Byron Paris: Pic: Norfolk Police

TEAM NEWS: Alex Tettey injury hammer blow and doubts over Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann for Bolton

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists