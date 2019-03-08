Search

BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 22 September 2019

Emergency services were called to a collision between a BMW and tractor on Mundham Road, Loddon, on September 22. Picture: Google Maps.

A road was closed following a collision between a BMW and a tractor.

Norfolk Police were called at 8.24 on Sunday (September 22) to reports of a crash on Mundham Road in Loddon.

An inspector said a tractor and BMW had collided resulting in minor injuries.

Fire crews from Loddon and Carrow also went to the crash scene and were there for an hour, assisting with clearing the road.

Highways England attended the scene to deal with a small fluid spill.

The road was reopened at 11am.

