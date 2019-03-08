BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 22 September 2019
Archant
A road was closed following a collision between a BMW and a tractor.
Norfolk Police were called at 8.24 on Sunday (September 22) to reports of a crash on Mundham Road in Loddon.
An inspector said a tractor and BMW had collided resulting in minor injuries.
Fire crews from Loddon and Carrow also went to the crash scene and were there for an hour, assisting with clearing the road.
Highways England attended the scene to deal with a small fluid spill.
The road was reopened at 11am.
