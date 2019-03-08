Search

Car fails to stop after pedestrian suffers serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 28 October 2019

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Police say it happened on Sunday, October 27 at 7.15pm on the junction of Columbia Way and Greenpark Avenue in King's Lynn.

The victim was taken to the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he remains.

Police have spoken to the owner of the car, a BMW.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or the driving of the car prior to the incident to get in touch. They also want to hear from anybody who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 383 of October 27, 2019.

