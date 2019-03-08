Video

WATCH: Bittern Line train leaking water into carriages

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water. Picture: Submitted Archant

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water.

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart Anderson Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Water was pouring between two of the carriages on the 4.45pm train between Norwich and Sheringham on Friday, September 6.

The leak caused large puddles not just in between the trains but also on the carpet in the aisles.

A passenger on the train said: "Water was pouring through the roof in between the two carriages. It was forming a puddle on the floor and absolutely soaking the carpets.

"Some people were having to stand in the section between the two carriages as the train was busy, so they might have been getting wet too."

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "We're very sorry to any customers who were affected when one of our old diesel trains developed a roof leak in a vestibule area between two carriages on Friday.

"We are resealing the roof on this train and other trains to try to prevent similar incidents.

"We are currently replacing all of our trains with brand new state-of-the-art longer trains with more seats, plug and USB sockets, free wifi, air conditioning and better accessibility features."

This isn't the first problem with trains on the Bittern Line. On July 22, this newspaper reported on passengers' frustrations at overcrowding on the line, with one July 19 service reportedly having "hundreds" of people aboard one carriage.

The passenger on board Friday's leaking train said: "Its frustrating to see the amazing looking new trains arriving on other bits of the network, when we're having to put up with these ancient and over-crowded carriages on the Bittern Line still."

Last month it was confirmed that customers on services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains.

The train company has invested £1.4bn in replacing its existing diesel fleet, which currently operates on regional routes, with 169 brand new trains.

Greater Anglia received 38 regional bi-mode trains from international rail vehicle construction company Stadler, headquartered in Switzerland.

They will be made up of 24 four-carriage trains and 14 three-carriage trains, and operate on routes across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and parts of Essex.