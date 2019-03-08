Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Bittern Line train leaking water into carriages

PUBLISHED: 14:45 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 10 September 2019

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water. Picture: Submitted

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water.

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart AndersonCustomers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Water was pouring between two of the carriages on the 4.45pm train between Norwich and Sheringham on Friday, September 6.

The leak caused large puddles not just in between the trains but also on the carpet in the aisles.

A passenger on the train said: "Water was pouring through the roof in between the two carriages. It was forming a puddle on the floor and absolutely soaking the carpets.

"Some people were having to stand in the section between the two carriages as the train was busy, so they might have been getting wet too."

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz BrooksCustomers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "We're very sorry to any customers who were affected when one of our old diesel trains developed a roof leak in a vestibule area between two carriages on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

"We are resealing the roof on this train and other trains to try to prevent similar incidents.

"We are currently replacing all of our trains with brand new state-of-the-art longer trains with more seats, plug and USB sockets, free wifi, air conditioning and better accessibility features."

This isn't the first problem with trains on the Bittern Line. On July 22, this newspaper reported on passengers' frustrations at overcrowding on the line, with one July 19 service reportedly having "hundreds" of people aboard one carriage.

The passenger on board Friday's leaking train said: "Its frustrating to see the amazing looking new trains arriving on other bits of the network, when we're having to put up with these ancient and over-crowded carriages on the Bittern Line still."

Last month it was confirmed that customers on services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains.

The train company has invested £1.4bn in replacing its existing diesel fleet, which currently operates on regional routes, with 169 brand new trains.

Greater Anglia received 38 regional bi-mode trains from international rail vehicle construction company Stadler, headquartered in Switzerland.

They will be made up of 24 four-carriage trains and 14 three-carriage trains, and operate on routes across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and parts of Essex.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Ambulance worker awarded £92,000 payout after ‘appalling’ treatment by NHS chiefs

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Photo by Simon Finlay

£2m refurb for Norfolk hotel where Princess Diana was born

The Leonard Cheshire Park House Hotel at Sandringham Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists