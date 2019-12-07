Search

Advanced search

'Delays are likely' warning with road closure in place

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 December 2019

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned of delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as the Suffolk County Council's highways team carries out work on Bentley Drive in Lowestoft.

The work is set to be carried out from 9.30am next Monday, December 9 until Wednesday, December 11.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the road closure is in place and work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place along "the full length of road", as Bentley Drive is closed and a diversion route will be in operation.

It states: "Carriageway patching prior to surface dressing," along with other associated works.

A diversion route of 1.7km is set to be in operation while the works are carried out next week.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. Picture: Bridget Baraona

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Barrows is proof King’s Lynn Town’s success is built on a strong team ethic

Ross Barrows - so impressive for King’s Lynn Town against Blyth Spartans Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Linnets extend their lead as the usual suspects strike at The Walks

Chris Henderson opens the scoring for King’'s Lynn Town against Blyth Spartans Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists