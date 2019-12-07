'Delays are likely' warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned of delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as the Suffolk County Council's highways team carries out work on Bentley Drive in Lowestoft.

The work is set to be carried out from 9.30am next Monday, December 9 until Wednesday, December 11.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the road closure is in place and work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place along "the full length of road", as Bentley Drive is closed and a diversion route will be in operation.

It states: "Carriageway patching prior to surface dressing," along with other associated works.

A diversion route of 1.7km is set to be in operation while the works are carried out next week.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.