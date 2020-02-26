Search

Bridge to close for latest repair works

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 26 February 2020

Drivers and mariners are being warned they could face disruption as a busy bridge is to close with diversions in place.

Further overnight works are scheduled to take place at the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

Highways England is set to carry out repair works to the bridge over three nights next week.

It means that in order for the repairs to be carried out, the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will be closed overnight from 8pm each evening on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week until 6am the following morning.

The works are scheduled to take place from 8pm to 6am between March 2 and March 5 - with drivers likely to face delays as the bridge is closed and traffic is diverted.

As the bridge is temporarily closed, traffic restrictions will be in place with a diversion route of 6.7km - lasting around 11 minutes - in operation.

A free bus service will be available for pedestrians and cyclists wanting to cross the bridge.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "The contractor on behalf of HighwaysEAST will be carrying out repairs on the bridge each night from 8pm until 6am between March 2-5."

Three nights of overnight works had been carried out last month , as the bridge was temporarily closed.

In December, three nights of overnight works also took place after a "fault was found" during more than 20 nights of works to the bridge between October and November.

It came after a fault with the hydraulics on the bridge had caused widespread traffic chaos in November, as Highways England engineers were unable to lower the bridge following the planned overnight works.

It meant that instead of re-opening at 6am, the bridge was closed for all of the morning of November 14 and for part of the afternoon, eventually re-opening at about 2.45pm.

At the time Highways officials said the planned overnight works were completed, but "a fault" with one of the bridge's motors meant it remained stuck in the upright position and could not be lowered.

Another "technical fault" was discovered on November 17 , meaning the bridge was closed for a further three-and-a-half hours after the planned works.

The gridlocked traffic heightened calls for a third crossing.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map on our websites.

