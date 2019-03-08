Search

Warning of delays on busy stretch of road

PUBLISHED: 13:53 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 23 July 2019

BT and euNetworks will be carrying out the work on the busy A146 Beccles Road, between Carlton Colville and Barnby. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as four sets of work are carried out on a busy stretch of road.

Work will take place on the A146 Beccles Road, between Carlton Colville and Barnby.

BT and euNetworks are carrying out the work, and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while it is being carried out.

With BT starting work on the A146 Beccles Road at Barnby, between 8pm on July 23 and 6am on July 24, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

Further works will also be carried out by BT on the A146 Beccles Road at Barnby, with two-way traffic control signals in operation between July 29 and July 31.

Meanwhile euNetworks will be carrying out overnight works on the A146 Beccles Road at Barnby and on the A146 Beccles Road at Carlton Colville.

They will be carrying out the work about 228m westbound of The Street in Barnby between 7.30pm and 6.30am for two nights, between July 25 and July 27, with two-way traffic control signals in operation.

Similar work is being carried out 128m westbound of Marsh Lane in Carlton Colville between 7.30pm and 6.30am for two nights, between July 25 and July 27, with two-way traffic control signals in operation.

