B1160 near Downham Market closed overnight for road works

15 June, 2019 - 07:39
Part of the B1160 will be closed for a night for re-surfacing Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A rural road will be closed for one night for resurfacing.

The junction of B1160 College Road and West Dereham Road, Wereham, near Downham Market, will be closed overnight on Friday, June 21.

The resurfacing of College Road will extend from the north to the south side of the staggered junction and will include the junction areas. Work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am.

Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The work, which will cost £27,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.

