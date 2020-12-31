Road closed after collision between van and car

Police have been called to the B1145 near Great Massingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A road has been closed after a car and van collided.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 8:39am to the incident, which happened on the B1145 near Great Massingham.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently closed between the Gayton cross roads and the Great Massingham crossroads and is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.