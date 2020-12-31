Road closed after collision between van and car
PUBLISHED: 09:37 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 31 December 2019
A road has been closed after a car and van collided.
Police were called at 8:39am to the incident, which happened on the B1145 near Great Massingham.
The road is currently closed between the Gayton cross roads and the Great Massingham crossroads and is expected to be closed for a number of hours.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.