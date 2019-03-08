More road closures to hit town undergoing major work

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:12 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 13 October 2019

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A town centre which has been congested for more than a year because of ongoing roadworks faces further closures, as the final stage of the £4.5m improvement scheme gets underway.

The junction of Connaught Road, High Street and Exchange Street in Attleborough will be closed on three separate occasions to allow resurfacing to take place.

Vehicles will not be able to use the road from:

7am Saturday, October 26 until 6am Monday, October 28

7pm Monday, October 28 until 6am Tuesday, October 29

7pm Tuesday, October 29 until 6am Wednesday, October 30

Access will be maintained throughout and Connaught Road and Exchange Street will be temporarily converted to two-way.

The county council warned there was a chance the right turn from Connaught Road to Exchange Street would need to close between October 14 and October 18, to allow our contractors to work safely within the carriageway.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

