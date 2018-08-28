Search

Doughnutting or drifting in town could soon cost you £80

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 February 2019

Street racing, excessive engine revving and pulling stunts in King’s Lynn could soon land you with an £80 fixed penalty notice.

A map showing the outline borders where the restictions will be in place. Photo: BCKLWNA map showing the outline borders where the restictions will be in place. Photo: BCKLWN

A consultation opened today to get people’s views on a proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which would restrict vehicle use that causes vehicle-related anti-social behaviour such as, excessive speed, sudden and/or repeated acceleration and deceleration, street racing, stunts including doughnutting, handbrake turns, drifting, and burnouts, continuous engine revving while stationary, unnecessary use of the horn, amplified music, or littering from a vehicle.

The order would cover the area from Knights Hill roundabout to West Winch on the A10, to the Pullover roundabout on the A47, West Lynn, North Lynn and back to join the A149.

Ian Devereux West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for environment said: “We receive numerous complaints from members of the public about incidents of anti-social behaviour related to vehicle use. “This can be very intimidating in some car parks and has an impact on people wanting to just get on with their everyday lives.

“The police and other agencies have also received complaints and we have worked with them to come up with this proposal to tackle the issue. We are interested to find out if the restrictions cover all the problems.

“Will the restrictions cause unintended consequences that inhibit someone’s business or organised events? Are there other locations that need to be included in the order? Are there other vehicle-related behaviours that we haven’t included? We really want to hear from people to see if this order covers the issues they have experienced.”

The consultation questionnaire, a copy of the proposed order, full list of restrictions and map showing the area covered, is available at west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay and the consultation is open until Thursday, February 28.

