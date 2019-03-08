Anglian Water digs up road to fix leak - having repaired it weeks before

Anglian Water tried to repair a leak in Old Buckenham that was already fixed Photo: Archant Archant

Anglian Water is the butt of people's jokes after digging up a road to fix a leak - having already repaired it weeks before.

Old Buckenham villagers approached the company after Hargham Road was closed to fix the leak three times in a few months.

The road was closed in early September, then again later that month, to repair a communication pipe.

A month later, Anglian Water said the road would be closed for a week from October 29, to allow repairs on the same communication pipe.

Tim Sexton, from Old Buckenham, said: "I called and spoke to Anglian Water today to politely put my viewpoint across as this is now the third time in the same spot.

"I had a call back a bit later and a message left to apologise: they had actually put a duplicate job in their system and have attended and dug the road up for absolutely no reason at all - the problem was actually fixed last time."

Anglian Water said: "Due to a technical error, a section of Hargham Road, in Old Buckenham, was recently closed on two occasions to fix the same leak. Although the work has now been completed, we're sorry for any disruption this may have caused."