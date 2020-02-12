Search

Disruption warning as works continue near busy bridge

PUBLISHED: 11:03 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 12 February 2020

Anglian Water is carrying out two sets of work on Pier Terrace and Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as two sets of work take place close to a busy bridge.

Anglian Water will be carrying out separate works on the A12 Belvedere Road and the A12 Pier Terrace - near to the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft - between Wednesday, February 12 and Friday, February 14.

Traffic control give and take boards will be in use at the scene on both Belvedere Road and Pier Terrace as the work continues.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as these works takes place.

It states that work to access "public sewer manholes" will be carried out alongside associated maintenance works "opposite Orwell Housing Association" on Belvedere Road and from "1A to 8 Pier Terrace."

Anglian Water also carried out similar separate works last week on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map .

