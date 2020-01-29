Major city route to close overnight for two weeks
PUBLISHED: 15:05 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 29 January 2020
A major city centre route will shut overnight as part of on-going roadworks.
Monday February 3 marks the first day of a two-week overnight road closure on Agricultural Hall Plain.
The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am on Monday to Friday but drivers will be able to follow a sign-posted diverted route.
Traffic will also be able to access Prince of Wales Road from Upper King Street as usual.
The closure is part of a £2.5m revamp of the Prince of Wales Road area which will see roadworks from Monday, January 13 to Friday, March 27.
Council officers said the work on Agricultural Hall Plain would see the footpath widened, a new segregated cycle lane on approach to Castle Meadow, along with better access for cyclists travelling from Upper King Street to King Street and vice-versa.
Other improvements to the area include renewed traffic signals and road resurfacing.