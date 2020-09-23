Search

Advanced search

Funding within decade for dualling Acle Straight ‘remains possible’, says government minister

PUBLISHED: 17:38 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 23 September 2020

A47 Acle Straight . Inset is Baroness Vere of Norbiton. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Chris McAndrew/Parliament

A47 Acle Straight . Inset is Baroness Vere of Norbiton. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Chris McAndrew/Parliament

Sonya Duncan/Chris McAndrew/Parliament

Funding for dualling the A47 Acle Straight within ten years “remains possible”, a government minister has said - one week after Highways England officials announced the notorious road would not be included in the next wave of improvement schemes.

A47 Acle straight Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020A47 Acle straight Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

In a letter to MP Brandon Lewis, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, a Minister at the Department of Transport, said no decisions have yet been made on funding for the 2025 to 2030 period.

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting on September 16, Highways England officials told Norfolk County Council the long called for dualling of the nine-mile stretch of road will not happen for at least another decade.

The baroness said her interpretation of the announcement, after talking with Highways, was that although the Acle Straight will not be dualled over the next ten years, it does not mean the proposal has been ruled out for investment in the next phase, from 2025 to 2030.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBrandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Although I have no doubt that the competition for funding will be fierce, the opportunity is very much there for the case to be made of improvements to the A47 by all supporters,” she said.

MORE: Acle Straight dualling: 15 times hopes were raised... And dashed again

Mr Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said he welcomed the “clarification”.

“Securing the funding of the Acle Straight is not going to be easy in the 2025-2030 period, but I welcome the clarification that it remains possible.

“As the Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, I will continue to make the case forcefully for the need for this work, which would complement the already announced work on a Third River Crossing and improvements to the A47 roundabouts,” he added.

The region’s MPs reacted last week to the “disappointing” news, with some calling for a review and the break-up of the highways agency.

Campaigners and councillors warned the next chance to push for the scheme would be 2030, as people living in the coastal town stress safety fears.

The news had come just ten months after the prime minister pledged he would deliver the vital road project in the wake of several former governments’ broken promises, to end the misery of drivers facing accidents and delays on the single carriageway route.

MORE: A47 Acle Straight: The key issues around the calls for the road to be dualled

















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus ‘outbreaks’ at 16 care homes - and cases at 27 others

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Big injury blow for Canaries as Dowell has surgery on ankle injury

Kieran Dowell was hurt just six minutes into Norwich City's draw with Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Aldi set to reopen after refurbishment

Aldi in Diss is set to reopen following a refurbishment project. Pictured is what the store will look like. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Designer home with ‘curvy’ kitchen goes up for sale in a north Norfolk market town for £750,000

This five-bedroom home in Fakenham is on the market for �750,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Coronavirus cases confirmed in eight Norfolk schools - but no outbreaks

Wymondham High Academy is among schools which has had a positive coronavirus case. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY