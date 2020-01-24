Section of A11 closed after bus, van and car crash

Newmarket Road is currently closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

A collision between a bus, a van and a car has blocked part of the A11 in Norwich.

No injuries have been sustained in the incident on Newmarket Road, which has been blocked for more than an hour.

Police were called at 8.23am after reports of a collision.

The spokesman said: "It was damage only. The road is blocked and recovery is at the scene."

The road has been closed from Judges Walk to Eaton Street.

Bus users face "severe delays" as 11 bus services will be not be travelling via Newmarket Road.

Konect Buses says its 3/4/5/5A/5B/5C/6/8/50/50A will be avoiding the road.

Queuing traffic is currently in the area.