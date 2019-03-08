Delays on road after ditch crash

Emergency services were called to an accident on the B1077. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Motorists experienced delays after a driver crashed into a ditch between Diss and Winfarthing.

Emergency services were called at 4.25pm on Monday, August 19, to reports of an accident on the B1077 Shelfanger Road from Lodge Lane to Hall Lane.

A female driver in a Fiat 500 had driven into a ditch on the westbound carriageway and overturned the car.

She has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.