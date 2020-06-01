Delays expected as 37-ton boat to be transported along A47
PUBLISHED: 15:23 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 01 June 2020
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on some of the county’s major roads this week as an abnormal load is transported through Norfolk.
A boat weighing more than 37 tons will be moved from Lowestoft Marina to the Cambridgeshire border on Thursday, June 4.
The boat is 22 metres long and 4.8m wide, and is scheduled to begin its journey at 10am.
It will first move along local roads before joining the B1531 and then the A1117.
It will then travel on the A146, later joining the A143 before moving back onto the A146 heading towards Norwich.
The abnormal load will then travel along the A47 until it reaches the Cambridgeshire border.
Norfolk Police have advised motorists to expect delays if travelling along any of these roads on Thursday.
