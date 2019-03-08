Driver delay warning as police escort 130ft crane

Police have warned an abnormal load could bring delays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The moving of a 130ft tall crane could cause delays, police have warned.

Norfolk police will be escorting the load through Great Yarmouth today (Wednesday, November 6).

The 6m wide, 38m long and 40m tall crane weighing 140,000kg will move from Peterson (UK) Ltd In South Denes Road in Great Yarmouth to Tent Yard in South Denes Road at 9.30am.

Police warned delays can be expected along the route.