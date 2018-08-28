Search

Advanced search

Police warn abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 27 January 2019

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Drivers have been reminded they could face disruption on the roads of Norfolk and Suffolk today because of an abnormal load making its way across the counties.

The load will get a police escort from Oyster Yachts, in Tunstead Road in Hoveton, to Fox’s Marina at Wherstead in Ipswich.

It is a 27.4m long frame which measures 5.4 metres wide and five metres high. It weighs 65,000 kg.

Norfolk police said it would leave Hoveton at 8am today (Sunday, January 27) and travel on the following roads:

Local Roads around Hoveton – A149 – B1152 – A1064 – A47 – A11 – A14 – A142 – A14 – A137 – local roads to site at Wherstead

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-2 deadlock against the Blades

Norwich City were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

James Maddison in £1,000 charity bet challenge to Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire that Norwich City will finish above Sheffield United

James Maddison during his Norwich City days. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/04/2018

Police warn abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists