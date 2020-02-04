Search

Delays likely on A47 and A11 due to abnormal load

PUBLISHED: 07:10 04 February 2020

The port in Great Yarmouth showing Southtown Road and the Pleasure Beach Photo: Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

The port in Great Yarmouth showing Southtown Road and the Pleasure Beach Photo: Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

Motorists may face delays on the A47 and A11 this morning as an abnormal load is escorted through the county.

Police will accompany the vehicle from Great Yarmouth Port to Immingham, Lincolnshire, from 9.30am, with officers warning of potential delays.

The 4.78m wide, 14.6m long vehicle will travel via South Denes Road, A1243, Haven Bridge, A47, A11, and A14 Cambridgshire border.

Stay up to date with travel news via our live traffic map.

