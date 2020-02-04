Delays likely on A47 and A11 due to abnormal load
PUBLISHED: 07:10 04 February 2020
Ant Clausen Photography Ltd
Motorists may face delays on the A47 and A11 this morning as an abnormal load is escorted through the county.
Police will accompany the vehicle from Great Yarmouth Port to Immingham, Lincolnshire, from 9.30am, with officers warning of potential delays.
The 4.78m wide, 14.6m long vehicle will travel via South Denes Road, A1243, Haven Bridge, A47, A11, and A14 Cambridgshire border.
