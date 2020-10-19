Search

Stretch of A47 set for week long overnight closures

PUBLISHED: 16:19 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 19 October 2020

Traffic will be diverted as work is carried out on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft overnight all this week. Picture: Google Images

Traffic will be diverted as work is carried out on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft overnight all this week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a stretch of a busy road is closed overnight all this week.

Traffic will be diverted as the work is carried out on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

With Highways England carrying out the work between 8pm and 6am each day diversions will be in place from Monday, October 19 to October 23.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out on both directions of the A47, with the “A47 Yarmouth Road northbound and southbound carriageway closure.”

Work starts at 8pm on Monday, October 19 until 6am on October 20, and then continues each night from 8pm to 6am, until Friday, October 23.

It adds: “A47 Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft – carrigeway closure due to inspection survey on behalf of Highways England.”

Keep up to date with the latest delays with the Live Traffic Map on our website.

