Warning of delays ahead of work on busy road

BT is set to carry out work between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27 on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is set to be carried out on a busy road for a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as BT carries out work between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27 on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

With BT carrying out the work near the North Parade junction, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out at the North Parade junction to "re-shell an existing BT cabinet" along with other associated works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.