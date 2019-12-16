Warning of delays ahead of work on busy road
PUBLISHED: 14:16 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 16 December 2019
Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is set to be carried out on a busy road for a week.
The warning comes as BT carries out work between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27 on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.
With BT carrying out the work near the North Parade junction, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.
It states that the work is to be carried out at the North Parade junction to "re-shell an existing BT cabinet" along with other associated works.
