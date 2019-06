A47 lane re-opened after crash

Traffic is increasing after a collision in King's Lynn. Photo: Steve Adams

The A47 at King's Lynn has been cleared after a collision caused a lane to be closed..

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queues were building at the Hardwick Roundabout, King's Lynn, on the A47, after a collision at Constitution Hill.

You may also want to watch:

Police and East England Ambulance Service attended the scene

Officers were scene recovering a Suzuki SUV.

Check our Live Traffic Map before you travel.