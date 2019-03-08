Extension to link A47 to M11 motorway likely to be shelved until at least 2030

The A47 at Wisbech. The prospect of a new road to link it to the M11 in Cambridgeshire is likely to be put on hold for now. Pic: Ian Burt. Archant © 2008

A study has outlined the benefits of creating a new link road to connect the A47 to the M11 motorway, but councillors are today likely to put the pursuit of any scheme on hold until at least 2030.

Cambridge and Peterborough mayor James Palmer. Picture: Chris Bishop Cambridge and Peterborough mayor James Palmer. Picture: Chris Bishop

A feasibility study exploring the feasibility, viability, benefits and impact of building a new road to link the A47 in the area around Wisbech and Guyhirn to the M11 in Cambridgeshire was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Today, members of that combined authority’s transport committee will discuss that 134-page study, which was put together by consultants Mott MacDonald.

While they are likely to note the findings of the study show such a link could be beneficial, it should be revisited only after the outcome of bids for government money for the A47 and A10 are known.

The report which will come before members of the committee, states: “Given the scale of the M11-A47 extension project, the financial implications to bring the project to completion are significant.

“In order to move to the next stages, the combined authority would likely need to commit several million pounds of revenue funding towards progressing the scheme to the next phase.

“The primary source of funding for projects of such significant scale is the road investment strategy (RIS) funding stream. RIS2 is currently under consideration and will run from 2020-25.

“The combined authority is promoting the A47 for consideration in the RIS2 funding road. As a result, any application for funding of an M11 extension scheme would need to be considered for a RIS3 funding round, assuming it comes forward, which would be expected to run from 2030 to 2035.”

Three main options for such a link were explored, all joining the A47 near Wisbech, either at the Guyhirn roundabout or at the A1101/B1101 junction near Elm.

The report had also acknowledged that such a road, which would reduce travel time cost between £ would “potentially have adverse effects on the Ouse Washes”, which stretch from Downham Market in Norfolk to St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayor James Palmer is recommending that the extension link project does not proceed at this time, but that the committee should consider it again once it becomes clear if money will be awarded for the A47 and A10 schemes.

Norfolk County Council has, through the Just Dual It! campaign, been pushing for the government to commit to the full dualling of the A47.

While £300m of improvements to the A47 is due to take place in the years ahead, it will still leave substantial sections of the A47 as single carriageway with no current plans to dual it.