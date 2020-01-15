Quiz

How well do you know the A47?

If you live in Norfolk it's almost impossible to avoid driving on the A47 at some point.

But even if you drive on it every single day of the week, can you answer these questions?

From where it starts to what held up dualling the Acle Straight, have a go at our quiz to see just how well you know one of Norfolk's most used roads.

In 2018 this newspaper spearheaded the 'Just Dual It!' campaign, along with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

The aim was to put a fully dualled A47, which would cost an estimated £1.4bn, at the forefront of government thinking when it comes to investment in major road schemes between 2020 and 2025.

There were concerns an initial report by Highways England into investment did not flag up the Acle Straight and the west Norfolk stretch as anything other than standard trunk roads.

The argument to government was that further A47 improvements would bring significant benefits including quicker journey times and less traffic accidents.