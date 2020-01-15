Search

Advanced search

Quiz

How well do you know the A47?

PUBLISHED: 17:35 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 15 January 2020

How well do you know the A47? Photo: Google

How well do you know the A47? Photo: Google

Google

If you live in Norfolk it's almost impossible to avoid driving on the A47 at some point.

But even if you drive on it every single day of the week, can you answer these questions?

From where it starts to what held up dualling the Acle Straight, have a go at our quiz to see just how well you know one of Norfolk's most used roads.

READ MORE: Weeks of road closures on roundabout off A47 postponed

In 2018 this newspaper spearheaded the 'Just Dual It!' campaign, along with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

The aim was to put a fully dualled A47, which would cost an estimated £1.4bn, at the forefront of government thinking when it comes to investment in major road schemes between 2020 and 2025.

There were concerns an initial report by Highways England into investment did not flag up the Acle Straight and the west Norfolk stretch as anything other than standard trunk roads.

The argument to government was that further A47 improvements would bring significant benefits including quicker journey times and less traffic accidents.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

‘It’s all I had left of him’ - Son of veteran’s emotional plea after war medals stolen

Two Burma Star medals were among the awards stolen from the Wymondham home. Photo: Submitted

Take a video tour of new swimming pool and gym

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre could look like this. Photo: Submitted

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists