Overnight closures for A47 Norwich Southern Bypass begin tonight

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 16 September 2019

Traffic using the A47 Norwich southern bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Traffic using the A47 Norwich southern bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Drivers have been reminded that the A47 Southern Bypass will be closed in one direction in the evenings for more than a week.

Highways England is closing the eastbound section of the road, between the A140 Ipswich Road and A146 Trowse interchange, so that resurfacing work can be done.

It will be shut from 8pm to 6am each night for eight weeknights starting from this evening (Monday, September 16).

The project is part of £60m of investment from Highways England.

