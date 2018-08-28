Search

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 07:46 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 08 February 2019

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

The driver involved in a crash on the A47 crash this morning left the scene of the accident.

One lane on the Norwich Southern Bypass had been closed eastbound from Watton Road to the A11 Thickthorn Roundabout after a one-vehicle crash at around 5.30am on Friday morning.

The crash caused congestion to the Norfolk Retail Park turn off and affected traffic heading to Great Yarmouth. There were also severe delays on the A47 eastbound between Dereham Road and Watton Road.

On Twitter, South Norfolk police thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed for recovery. Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham were also at the scene to assist police before the road reopened shortly before 8am.

But police have said they are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in the crash who had subsequently left the scene.

This is the second accident within a week during morning rush hour on the A47, with Monday’s road closure causing hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles.

Check our live traffic map before you travel

Comments have been disabled on this article.

