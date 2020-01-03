Search

Advanced search

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

PUBLISHED: 14:54 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 03 January 2020

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Weeks of road closures and delays are expected after construction work to reshape a major roundabout gets under way later this month.

Work on the A1074/Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 at Longwater will commence from Monday, January 20, as part of planning conditions for a nearby housing development.

Taylor Wimpey were granted permission to build new homes close to the junction in April 2014, but safety worries were raised by Highways England over cars queuing up the slip road and onto the A47.

Changes to the junction required as part of the planning conditions include changing the layout to a tear drop shape, installing traffic lights on the approach to the roundabout from the A1074 flyover and the A47 slip road and installing underground cabling for the new traffic lights along Long Lane from the Costessey Park and Ride to the roundabout and along the A47 slip road.

In order to do this quickly and safely, Norfolk County Council say that some of the works need to be carried out while road closures are in place.

The A47 westbound off slip road, the A1074 Dereham Road overpass and the Norfolk Showground roundabout itself will all be affected by closures during planned periods at the end of January and throughout February.

Signed diversion routes will be in place during these times while the Costessey Park and Ride service will operate as usual, though there may be some delays.

You may also want to watch:

Buses that serve nearby Easton will operate as usual, but may face some delays between February 10 and February 14.

Funding for the road layout changes will come from Taylor Wimpey, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We are grateful for people's patience while we carry out this work that is required as part of the planning conditions for the nearby Taylor Wimpey housing development."

The locations and dates of the planned closures are as follows:

- The southbound approach to the roundabout on the A1074 Dereham Road overpass is expected to be closed from January 20 to February 7 for 24 hours a day.

- The A47 westbound off slip road is expected to be closed on the following dates; Overnight on February 8 between 8pm and 6am; For five days from February 10 to February 14 for 24 hours a day; Overnight from February 17 to February 21 between 8pm and 6am.

- The Showground roundabout is expected to be closed for five nights from February 17 to February 21 between 8pm and 6am for road resurfacing.

- Two-way traffic lights will be in operation on the C162 Long Lane from February 1 to February 21 for 24 hours a day.

- The right turn ban to the Costessey Park & Ride on the C162 Long Lane will be lifted for the duration of the works.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists