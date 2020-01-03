Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Weeks of road closures and delays are expected after construction work to reshape a major roundabout gets under way later this month.

Work on the A1074/Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 at Longwater will commence from Monday, January 20, as part of planning conditions for a nearby housing development.

Taylor Wimpey were granted permission to build new homes close to the junction in April 2014, but safety worries were raised by Highways England over cars queuing up the slip road and onto the A47.

Changes to the junction required as part of the planning conditions include changing the layout to a tear drop shape, installing traffic lights on the approach to the roundabout from the A1074 flyover and the A47 slip road and installing underground cabling for the new traffic lights along Long Lane from the Costessey Park and Ride to the roundabout and along the A47 slip road.

In order to do this quickly and safely, Norfolk County Council say that some of the works need to be carried out while road closures are in place.

The A47 westbound off slip road, the A1074 Dereham Road overpass and the Norfolk Showground roundabout itself will all be affected by closures during planned periods at the end of January and throughout February.

Signed diversion routes will be in place during these times while the Costessey Park and Ride service will operate as usual, though there may be some delays.

Buses that serve nearby Easton will operate as usual, but may face some delays between February 10 and February 14.

Funding for the road layout changes will come from Taylor Wimpey, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We are grateful for people's patience while we carry out this work that is required as part of the planning conditions for the nearby Taylor Wimpey housing development."

The locations and dates of the planned closures are as follows:

- The southbound approach to the roundabout on the A1074 Dereham Road overpass is expected to be closed from January 20 to February 7 for 24 hours a day.

- The A47 westbound off slip road is expected to be closed on the following dates; Overnight on February 8 between 8pm and 6am; For five days from February 10 to February 14 for 24 hours a day; Overnight from February 17 to February 21 between 8pm and 6am.

- The Showground roundabout is expected to be closed for five nights from February 17 to February 21 between 8pm and 6am for road resurfacing.

- Two-way traffic lights will be in operation on the C162 Long Lane from February 1 to February 21 for 24 hours a day.

- The right turn ban to the Costessey Park & Ride on the C162 Long Lane will be lifted for the duration of the works.