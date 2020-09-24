A47 closed in both directions due to a fallen tree

The A47 has been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Highways England has reported that the A47 was closed between the A1117 and the A1144 near Lowestoft on Thursday morning.

They said a tree has fallen and is blocking the carriageway, which has closed the road while the tree is cut and removed.

Highways England said Suffolk Police are also in attendance.

Traffic is being diverted via the A1117 and the A1144.

Drivers have been told to expect delays in the area, with longer journeys times on the diversion routes.

According to Highways England, the road is expected to clear between 11.00am and 11.15am.

