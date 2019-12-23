Search

Caravan crash blocks one lane of A47

PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 23 December 2019

One lane has been closed on the A47 near Trowse following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

One lane has been closed on the A47 near Trowse following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers have been advised to slow down and move over following a caravan crash on the A47.

The caravan crashed into the central reservation near the A146 turn-off at Trowse shortly after 10am on Monday, December 23, shutting one lane of the westbound dual carriageway.

Norfolk police, who are currently on the scene and working with a highways team, said there is a lot of traffic build up in the area.

The driver of the caravan has arranged recovery.

In a tweet, South Norfolk police said: "RTC on A47 Trowse West Bound. One lane is closed. Officers are on scene and dealing. Please SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER #3449"

No one has been injured and no other emergency vehicles were called.

More to follow.

For live travel information click here

