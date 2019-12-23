Caravan crash blocks one lane of A47

One lane has been closed on the A47 near Trowse following a crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers have been advised to slow down and move over following a caravan crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RTC on A47 Trowse West Bound. One lane is closed. Officers are on scene and dealing. Please SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER #3449 pic.twitter.com/pfcWSMmEBM — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) December 23, 2019

The caravan crashed into the central reservation near the A146 turn-off at Trowse shortly after 10am on Monday, December 23, shutting one lane of the westbound dual carriageway.

Norfolk police, who are currently on the scene and working with a highways team, said there is a lot of traffic build up in the area.

The driver of the caravan has arranged recovery.

In a tweet, South Norfolk police said: "RTC on A47 Trowse West Bound. One lane is closed. Officers are on scene and dealing. Please SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER #3449"

No one has been injured and no other emergency vehicles were called.

More to follow.

For live travel information click here