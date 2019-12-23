Caravan crash blocks one lane of A47
PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 23 December 2019
Archant
Drivers have been advised to slow down and move over following a caravan crash on the A47.
The caravan crashed into the central reservation near the A146 turn-off at Trowse shortly after 10am on Monday, December 23, shutting one lane of the westbound dual carriageway.
Norfolk police, who are currently on the scene and working with a highways team, said there is a lot of traffic build up in the area.
The driver of the caravan has arranged recovery.
In a tweet, South Norfolk police said: "RTC on A47 Trowse West Bound. One lane is closed. Officers are on scene and dealing. Please SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER #3449"
No one has been injured and no other emergency vehicles were called.
More to follow.
For live travel information click here
Comments have been disabled on this article.