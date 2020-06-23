Search

Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 19:36 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 23 June 2020

A large section of the Acle Straight has been closed and a 27-mile diversion put in place following a crash involving a number of vehicles. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A large section of the Acle Straight which was closed following a crash involving five vehicles has reopened.

The A47 westbound between the between the A149 at Great Yarmouth and the A1064 at Acle closed on Tuesday evening following a collision on the approach to Acle.

Police, including Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, attended the incident helping 10 people with minor injuries and clearing the road so it could reopen.

Following the road closure a 27-mile diversion was put in place.

The road re-open shortly before 8pm.

Due to the length of the diversion drivers were advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

• For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 Live Traffic Map.

