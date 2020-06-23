Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

A large section of the Acle Straight which was closed following a crash involving five vehicles has reopened.

The road is now reopen. Thankyou for you're patience. https://t.co/uiXWeJYn7A — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 23, 2020

The A47 westbound between the between the A149 at Great Yarmouth and the A1064 at Acle closed on Tuesday evening following a collision on the approach to Acle.

Police, including Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, attended the incident helping 10 people with minor injuries and clearing the road so it could reopen.

Following the road closure a 27-mile diversion was put in place.

The road re-open shortly before 8pm.

Due to the length of the diversion drivers were advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

