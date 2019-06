Crash on A47 affecting traffic

An accident on the A47 is affecting traffic in the west of the county.

The crash happened on the A47 eastbound in Middleton, near King's Lynn, near New Road at around 4pm on Saturday.

Traffic is coping well although it is affecting travel from King's Lynn to Middleton.

