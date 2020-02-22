Drivers warned of overnight A47 closures

A busy stretch of the A47 will be closed overnight for three weeks.

Safety measures are being instaled at East Winch, near King's Lynn, from Monday.

They include a lower speed limit, a new pedestrian crossing point and guardrails, improvements to footpaths and new signage through the village.

Work begins on Monday, February 24. It is expected to take three weeks, working between 6pm and 6am on weeknights only. The A47 between Hardwick roundabout the A47 / A1122 roundabout will be closed between 8pm and 6am each week night from the start of work until Friday, March 13.

A diversion will be in place via the A10, A134 and A1122.

The speed limit on the road through the village will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph, while Highways England will also install a new pedestrian crossing point, east of Gayton Road.

Andy Dyer, Highways England project sponsor, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Highways England, which is why we've developed these upgrades for the A47 through East Winch that include reducing the speed limit through the parish and creating a new pedestrian crossing point.

"Throughout the work we'll be in close contact with Norfolk County Council and East Winch Parish Council to ensure that we can deliver the improvements with as little disruption as possible. We're confident these enhancements will boost safety for drivers and local residents that live and work close to the A47."