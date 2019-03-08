'Major disruption' as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding
PUBLISHED: 08:08 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 07 October 2019
Archant
Part of the A47 has been closed due to severe flooding as police warn of major travel disruptions this morning.
The westbound lane is blocked between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A1042 Yarmouth Road, as high ways England work to clear standing water caused by yesterday's downpour.
The road was closed throughout the night, reopening around 5.15 am.
A diversion is in place via Blofield but police warned there was likely to be major delays during rush hour in the east of the county, particularly for those trying to get to Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk Police said: "Highways are on scene clearing the water and managing the diversions. We anticipate significant disruption during rush hour Monday morning."
On Green Lane in Thorpe St Andrew several cars have been abandoned due to flooding, and the road is impassable.
A sink hole has opened on Church Road in Postwick and is also closed, with officers on scene managing diversions.
More information to follow.
Yesterday the fire service took more than 150 flood related calls and had to warn people not to call the control room unless the issue was serious.