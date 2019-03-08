Video

'Major disruption' as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat Archant

Part of the A47 has been closed due to severe flooding as police warn of major travel disruptions this morning.

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

The westbound lane is blocked between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A1042 Yarmouth Road, as high ways England work to clear standing water caused by yesterday's downpour.

The road was closed throughout the night, reopening around 5.15 am.

Flooding on the A140, near Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Flooding on the A140, near Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

A diversion is in place via Blofield but police warned there was likely to be major delays during rush hour in the east of the county, particularly for those trying to get to Great Yarmouth.

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norfolk Police said: "Highways are on scene clearing the water and managing the diversions. We anticipate significant disruption during rush hour Monday morning."

On Green Lane in Thorpe St Andrew several cars have been abandoned due to flooding, and the road is impassable.

Flooding on the A1151 road between Rackheath and Wroxham. Picture: Malcolm Nicholson Flooding on the A1151 road between Rackheath and Wroxham. Picture: Malcolm Nicholson

A sink hole has opened on Church Road in Postwick and is also closed, with officers on scene managing diversions.

Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule

Yesterday the fire service took more than 150 flood related calls and had to warn people not to call the control room unless the issue was serious.