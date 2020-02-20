Search

Advanced search

Part of A47 set for three weeks of overnight closures

PUBLISHED: 09:40 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 20 February 2020

The A47 at East Winch, where new safety measures are being installed Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 at East Winch, where new safety measures are being installed Picture: Ian Burt

A busy stretch of the A47 will be closed overnight for three weeks while safety measures are being installed.

The speed limit through the village will be reduced from 50 to 40mph as part of the scheme Picture: Ian BurtThe speed limit through the village will be reduced from 50 to 40mph as part of the scheme Picture: Ian Burt

A £150,000 package of improvements are set to be made at East Winch, near King's Lynn, from next week.

They include a lower speed limit, a new pedestrian crossing point and guardrails, improvements to footpaths and new signage through the village.

You may also want to watch:

Work begins on Monday, February 24. It is expected to take three weeks, working between 6pm and 6am on weeknights only. The A47 between Hardwick roundabout the A47 / A1122 roundabout will be closed between 8pm and 6am each week night from the start of work until Friday, March 13.

A diversion will be in place via the A10, A134 and A1122.

The speed limit on the road through the village will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph, while Highways England will also install a new pedestrian crossing point, east of Gayton Road.

Andy Dyer, Highways England project sponsor, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Highways England, which is why we've developed these upgrades for the A47 through East Winch that include reducing the speed limit through the parish and creating a new pedestrian crossing point.

"Throughout the work we'll be in close contact with Norfolk County Council and East Winch Parish Council to ensure that we can deliver the improvements with as little disruption as possible. We're confident these enhancements will boost safety for drivers and local residents that live and work close to the A47."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

City transfer lowdown - Roberts, Amadou, Sinani, McCallum and Sitti

Sam McCallum is one for the future at Norwich City a deadline day move from Coventry City before rejoining the Sky Blues on loan for the rest of this season Picture: Steve Waller

Children turn into mini bakers at community hub event at former hospital

George Amerasekera, four, studies the scales as children learn about making bread, butter and jam at Southwold in the Bread 'N' Butter event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of A47 set for three weeks of overnight closures

The A47 at East Winch, where new safety measures are being installed Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24